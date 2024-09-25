Artur Beterbiev 100% Ready for Dmitry Bivol Fight

Unified light heavyweight champion Artur Beterbiev says he’s “100%” ready physically for his fight against WBA champ Dmitry Bivol on October 12th. Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) is coming off recent knee surgery, but he’s put in the work to recover from that injury.

Bivol (23-0, 12 KOs) and Beterbiev (20-0, 20 KOs) met today for their press conference to discuss their undisputed championship fight next month in 17 days from now on October 12th at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

When asked if he’ll be looking to knock out Bivol, Beterbiev said that’s not his goal for this fight or any clash. He just wants to do “good things” inside the ring, meaning his goal is to land hard shots and win. The knockout is a byproduct of the work he put in.

“Yes, 100%,” said Artur Beterbiev during today’s press conference when asked if his knee has recovered from surgery. “I never make predictions, but I never [try] to knock out someone. It happens. I’m always focused on different details to do good things. For me, good things,” said Beterbiev about whether he’ll be seeking a knockout of Bivol.

“This fight, for me, is the best fight in boxing. It’s a fight that any fans, hardcore or casual, will acknowledge as a generational great as the best two light heavyweights in the world fighting for every single belt,” said promoter Eddie Hearn during today’s press conference for the Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol undisputed championship fight on October 12th.

“I hope casual fans around the world can understand the importance of this fight because this fight, for me, can only be an all-time classic. Dmitry Bivol is an incredible fighter and a master technician. He’s someone who went into the lion’s den at the T-Mobile on Cinco de Mayo and schooled Canelo Alvarez on that night [May 7, 2022] and beat him with ease.

“This time, it’s a bigger challenge physically against one of the all-time great light heavyweights in Artur Beterbiev, a machine. Youhave two unmovable forces meeting for the light heavyweight championship. I feel like what a fantastic way to kickoff Riyadh Season with the very bet fight in the sport,” said Hearn.