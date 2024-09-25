Edgar Berlanga Has An “Optional” Fight Remaining on Matchroom Contract

Edgar Berlanga says his Matchroom contract has one “optional” fight remaining, and that’s “up in the air” for him. He says he could leave without taking that final fight, but he hasn’t decided if he will.

To get the fight that Berlanga (22-1, 17 KOs wants against Jaime Munguia, he’ll likely need to sign with Top Rank because he’s that’s who the Mexican star is with. Munguia already has a fight planned for December against Ronald Gavil. So, the earliest Berlanga could fight Munguia would be early 2025.

“Right now, I’m with Matchroom, but I got one fight optional. If we want, we can be a free agent, or if I want, I can do one more fight with them. It’s up in the air for me right now,” said Edgar Berlanga to Sways Universe on his promotional situation.

Eddie Hearn didn’t say who he would be interested in matching Berlanga against if he chooses to stay for the final fight of his contract. He could possibly have a tune-up in New York or Puerto Rico.

Berlanga says he doesn’t want to fight Caleb Plant because he wants to focus on someone who can bring in PPV buys, but Munguia is the only one who can do that. Again, that might not be possible for Hearn to deliver.

Hearn would like to match Berlanga against Diego Pacheco, but that guy might beat him, and he’s not well known. Berlanga would likely refuse to fight Pacheco because it is a high-risk, low-reward type of fight.

Assuming Berlanga does stick it out with Matchroom for his final fight, it’s going to need to be someone he can beat, like Trevor McCumby, who looked good in a losing effort against Caleb Plant on September 14th. Even McCumby would be risky for Berlanga because he can punch and has skills similar to his.