Errol Spence & Conor Benn go at it on social media

Errol Spence Jr and Conor Benn went at it today on Twitter, trading trash talk over Conor’s clearance by the WBC this week from his two positive tests for the banned substance clomifene last year.

Initially, it started after IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs) gave his two cents about Benn (21-0, 14 KOs) wanting to be reinstated after his two positive VADA tests.

Benn, 26, reminded Spence earlier today about his earlier comments and let him know that he’s been reinstated by the WBC as of yesterday, and he wants to fight him next.

In some ways, Conor Benn would be a better option for Spence than Terence Crawford because he would be more marketable and would do a better job of helping to promote the fight. Between Benn and his promoter Eddie Hearn, they would drum up a lot of interest for a fight against Spence.

Whether that fight could happen in the U.S. or UK is questionable, given that Benn still doesn’t have a boxing license, and it’s unclear whether he’ll get one anytime soon.

Assuming Benn can find a country willing to license him, it’s not worth it for Spence to fight him unless it’s the Middle East, and they’re willing to pay good money to stage it over there.

Benn’s promoter Eddie Hearn would likely jump at the chance to put a fight together between Conor and Spence, particularly if Errol’s three welterweight titles are on the line.

With that said, the boxing world would scream bloody murder if Benn was given a world title shot against Spence after his two positive tests for clomifene and no suspension or fine.

To some fans, they would view it as Benn being rewarded for positive tests, and it would be an upside-down world.

Idc if you call me out that’s what you suppose to do & I respect it let me kno your hungry but talking about some more shit when you live in a glass house is … — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

Fake ass passing out in the locker room to skip the drug test against g man they should’ve waited on his ass to wake up 😂😂 — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

I might be in the uk soon tell yo poppa come have a half a pint with me no hard feelings fr his son jus a sucka https://t.co/bemXPD8Ksz — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

Nah My chickens clean & organic iono why bro came fucking wit me this morning https://t.co/PVWYExqH3P — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

Fighters in top 5 should HAVE to do year rd drug testing PEDs only tho 😂 make it mandatory to even get in top 5 & at least 10 test random per year with a once a year hair test 😗 .. — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

drinks & ped two different things 😂 difference me & you I owned up to my shit you a cheat just like yo daddy 😂 https://t.co/1rynPWHKYa — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) February 23, 2023

how benn prob will get reinstated if he failed 2x — Errol Spence (@ErrolSpenceJr) January 31, 2023

If Spence doesn’t give Conor Benn a title shot, there’s an excellent chance he’s going to get one of these three fighters to face him in his first fight back from his long layoff:

Adrien Broner

Manny Pacquiao

Kell Brook

Those are the fighters that are at the top of Benn’s wishlist for his next fight. It’s believed that 44-year-old Pacquiao is the frontrunner, which is surprising because if he still wants to become the president of the Philippines, it would be a bad look for him to fight Benn.

It would be tough for Benn to fight the 36-year-old former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook because he’s got power, experience, and a lot of size. If Brook were able to get through the early rounds, he could put some serious hurt on Benn and possibly stop him.



