Pagan enters 14-0 with five knockouts, but the record only tells part of the story. His ninth round stoppage of Maliek Montgomery last year forced him to work late and deal with real resistance. It was a demanding fight that asked questions of his conditioning and composure, and it did more for his credibility than a routine win would have. At 26, Pagan is still being developed, but the tests are no longer accidental.

Jimenez, 18-2 with 10 knockouts, fits that brief. He is experienced, durable, and comfortable over 10 rounds. He is not viewed as a breakout threat in the division, but he has enough craft to punish lapses if Pagan loses focus or tries to force the action. His recent decision win over Israel Lopez showed he can manage pace and distance, even if his upside appears limited.

He is not being rushed into the deep end, but he is no longer being matched softly. Compared to fringe contenders like Haskell Rhodes, Jimenez sits a half step back, which makes this a measuring stick rather than a gamble. For a first hometown headliner, that balance matters.

A win here likely puts Pagan in position for another 10 round main event later this year, this time against a ranked gatekeeper rather than a prospect level opponent.

The lightweight picture remains unsettled, with belts in flux and rankings shifting. Pagan is not part of that conversation yet, but performances like this are how fighters quietly enter it. Tuesday night is about control, rounds, and authority rather than statement finishes.

The bout streams on DAZN and is promoted by Salita Promotions. The undercard features Delfine Persoon against Caroline Veyre for a vacant super featherweight title. For viewers looking for an early read on a young fighter edging toward the contender tier, this is a low key opportunity to take note.