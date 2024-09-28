Edgar Berlanga: “Gervonta Davis Not Allowed in Puerto Rico”

Edgar Berlanga says Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis is “not allowed in Puerto Rico” after critiziing him for “celebrating failure” by leading an armada of his motorcycle-driving fans on the island this week to be worshiped over his recent one-sided loss to Canelo Alvarez on September 14th.

Tank Davis took notice of how the Brooklyn, New York-born American native Berlanga was lapping up the praise of his fans in Puerto Rico, celebrating his participation trophy for going the distance against Canelo. Davis called it as he saw it, saying that Berlanga was “celebrating failure,” and he didn’t view it as any reason to be happy.

There’s obviously a different mindset with Berlanga, as he clearly didn’t feel like he belonged in the ring with Canelo, given that he’d never fought a world class fighter before. He didn’t fight David Morrell for his WBA title when he had the chance and showed no interest in facing Caleb Plant.

Berlanga just wanted “that bag” against Canelo, and his promoter hooked him up. The fans who paid to see the expensive PPV didn’t get their money’s worth watching the one-sided main event. Berlanga is never going to win a world title, so participating in a 12-0 loss to Canelo is a victory for him, because he won’t ever get anything better. The paydays will shrink from now on, because Canelo is not going to fight him again because he’ll choose not to prove himself to earn a second fight.

“Yeah, he’s a b****, he’s a hater, and he’s a diva,” said Edgar Berlanga to the media when asked about his thoughts on him “celebrating failure” in Puerto Rico following his one-sided 12-round unanimous decision loss to Canelo Alvarez on September 14th.

“He looks like a d**e. He always wants to keep talking. The girls that he be having on his fake Instagram that he got, he was talking some mad s*** about me with some hating stuff. So, he’s a hater. Every time telling me because he’s always looking at something to build up his fight.

“Every time he’s got a fight, he wants to call out and start controversy with Floyd Mayweather so he can get his PPVs and all his ticket sales going. He’s a clown, though, and I don’t f*** with him.

“He’s not allowed in Puerto Rico either. If he goes to Puerto Rico, they’re going to strip him butt naked over there,” said Berlanga about Tank.