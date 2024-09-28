Will Devin Haney be Blackballed After Suing Ryan Garcia?

Devin Haney and his father, Bill Haney’s lawsuit against Ryan Garcia for battery, fraud and enrichment from their April 20th fight could result in the father & son team being blackballed by the top fighters in the sport.

Bill and Devin may not be seeing the big picture now, but their lawsuit could backfire with them being shutout by the top name fighters, who would worry about being sued over whatever reason the father & son team came up with.

Haney being secretly blackballed and excluded from the biggest fights due to his perceived litigiousness would leave him with no options but to take smaller fights for less money, like the one that he recently chose not to take against Sandor Martin.

Bill and Devin may not see the big picture now, choosing to sue Ryan Garcia over his testing positive for PEDs for their fight last April, but this could leave them barred from future mega-fights.

Losing out on a lucrative Rematch with Ryan over the lawsuit could be just the tip of the iceberg for the Haney father-son team. They could lose out on many huge fights after this and be stuck fighting less popular fighters in risky fights that don’t promise victory.

If you were a promoter for a popular fighter, would you want to match them against Haney and potentially get sued afterward? Haney is suing Ryan and his promoters at Golden Boy. Other top boxers, like Gervonta Davis and his management, could view Haney as a bad option for what could happen after he’s knocked out.

Like in the Hollywood blacklists of actors from the 1940s to 1960s, Haney could be excluded from taking part in the biggest fights against the top stars. It wouldn’t be something spelled out. It would just happen.

Certain promoters like Eddie Hearn would likely be happy to set up a fight between Haney and his fighters, Conor Benn and Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis, but those would likely end badly for him. Even Benn would be a risky fight for Haney.