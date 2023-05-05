Alvarez reacts to Ryan Garcia possibly reuniting with trainer Reynoso

Canelo Alvarez seemed less than enthusiastic when told that Ryan Garcia’s team has reached out to his former coach Eddy Reynoso about returning to his gym to once again be trained by him.

Alvarez appeared ambivalent about Ryan possibly returning to their gym to train. He recently fired his trainer Joe Goosen afteer his seventh-round knockout loss to Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on April 22nd.

In an interview that Goosen did the week of the fight, he said that training Ryan is more of a collaboration. Some boxing fans took that to mean that Ryan is uncoachable, unwilling to listen, and take instructions.

If Ryan returns to Reynoso’s gym, Canelo could see a lot of them if their training overlaps. That could be an uncomfortable situation for Canelo, as he has old school training regimen, and he might not be happy watching Ryan’s slacker routine, with him hitting mitts with his brother Sean.

I’m not a trainer. So, Eddy needs to think and evaluate a lot of things, but I’m not a trainer,” said Canelo Alvarez to Fighthype when asked about his thoughts on Ryan Garcia reaching out to his former coach Eddy Reynoso about rejoining his gym after having fired Joe Goosen.

Ryan (23-1, 19 KOs) has a lot of work to do following his loss to Gervontaa Davis last month. He looked and showed a lack of discipline. Reynoso isn’t going to be able to do anything if he doesn’t follow instructions.

“I’m not the trainer. I’m not Eddy. So whatever Eddy decides, I’m going to support him,” said Canelo.

Some boxing fans believe that the only reason Ryan wants to return to his gym is so that he can rub shoulders with Caanelo and receive a lot of attention from the media.

It’s pointless for Ryan to be trained by Reynoso again because if he’s just going to do his own thing and not listen to him or follow his instructions, then he should stay away.

“It’s not about money,” said Canelo about his decision to fight in Guadalajara. “It’s hard to put the fight here. The TV. It’s hard to put the fight here in Guadalajara, but I’m happy to bring this fight to Guadalajara.