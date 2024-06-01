Dubois Fired Up for Hrgovic Clash Tonight

Daniel Dubois is eager to battle Filip Hrgovic tonight for the IBF interim heavyweight title on the Queensberry vs. Matchroom 5v5 fight card in Riyadh.

Dubois, 26, is the underdog in this fight, and many fans on social media are giving him little chance against the unbeaten Hrgovic (17-0, 14 KOs).

There’s a lot at stake for tonight’s Hrgovic-Dubois fight, with the IBF interim belt potentially being elevated to full strap and a chance to fight Anthony Joshua next to make life-changing money. If Dubois can pull off an upset, he can change his life.

“We haven’t finished the work yet; I’m ready to go,” Daniel Dubois said to TNT Sports Boxing. “F*** him. I’m ready to go. I’m going to knock him out on Saturday.”

Labeled as a quitter due to how he bowed out in fights against Oleksandr Usyk and Joe Joyce, the Queensberry-promoted Dubois (20-2, 19 KOs) has much to prove tonight against Hrgovic.

Dubois looked good in his last fight, stopping previously unbeaten Jarrell ‘Big Baby’ Miller in the tenth round last December in Riyadh. But even in that clash, Dubois looked distressed early on when the 35-year-old Miller gave it to him.

Tonight, Dubois is going to have to start a lot faster if he wants to win because he’s not going to last long against Hrgovic if he cannot get going until the second half of the contest.

Hrgovic will be tough to beat because he can box, punch, and do many more things than Dubois. The Matchroom-promoted Hrgovic can do many more things than Dubois and doesn’t fall apart mentally when facing adversity.

Hrgovic had the benefit of a long amateur career to develop, which Dubois didn’t have. That’s one difference between them, but Hrgovic also has a better chin and is more suited to fighting at the world level.