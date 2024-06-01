Mike Tyson – Jake Paul Postponed; Tyson Says “I’ll Be Back”

As fans may well have heard by now, the heavily hyped/controversial fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul will not be happening on July 20th as planned. Tyson, who had a “medical emergency” whilst boarding a plane a while back, this turning out to be an ulcer that flared up, has now been advised by doctors not to proceed with the fight.

Both fighters have come out, stating how disappointed they are at this development. However, fans, experts, and fellow fighters who didn’t want to see this fight happen in the first place cannot breathe a total sigh of relief, as there is a strong chance the fight will still happen but at a later date. Tyson, who turns 58 this month, released a short statement in which he said his body is “in better overall shape than it has been since the 1990s,” with the former heavyweight king saying he “will be back to my full training schedule soon.”

Paul, who said in a statement of his own that for him, Tyson’s health “comes first,” went on to say that this fight is “too big an opportunity,” and the 27-year-old said that if Tyson still wants to go through with the fight at a later date, he is more than up for it. “I’m ready whenever you’re ready,” Paul said directly to Tyson.

So, how long will the delay be, and if/when the fight finally rolls around, will there be as much fan interest and overall curiosity regarding what will happen in the fight? Another question is, will the whole July 20th card be postponed, meaning, of course, the big return clash between female stars Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano (this, in reality, the main event fight and a potentially great one)?

When some people read that the Tyson-Paul fight was off, they likely said that this was good news, that the whole thing would very likely have been a farce in any case. But the fight and the finding out of what will happen during it when the bell rings may well still come this year.

Tyson does look to have worked hard in training and he looks great for a 57 year old. But for many people, the fact that the fight got pulled due to a medical issue on the part of Tyson has to be looked at as an omen. One that is letting us know this fight should not happen, ever.