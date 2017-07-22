Dogboe, Chacon make weight for Saturday night in Accra

Ghana’s Isaac ‘Royal Storm’ Dogboe (16-0, 10 KOs) and Javier Nicholas Chacon of Argentina (25-3-1, 7 KOs) both made a similar weight of 121.1 lbs on Friday morning in Accra ahead of their clash for the WBO International Super Bantamweight title on Saturday night.

Dubbed ‘Road to Las Vegas,’ the fight will be officiated by renowned American boxing referee, Tony Weeks who has been in Ghana for nearly a week now and on Wednesday conducted a one-day ring officiating course for Ghanaian boxing officials, trainers, boxers, media and enthusiasts.

It will not only be a first defence of the belt the undefeated Dogboe won by knocking out another Argentine, Julian Evaristo Aristule in New Zealand back in December last year, it will also be the first time the 22 year old will fight at the plush Bukom Boxing Arena, the new home of Ghana boxing which was commissioned last year.





Expected to turn up in support of the highly rated Dogboe are top dignitaries including Ghana President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as well as former Ghana President and avid boxing fan, Jerry Rawlings who hosted the two boxers at his Accra residence few minutes after the weigh-in at the equally plush Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City

Keen to pay back his countrymen for their unwavering support, young Dogboe is fired up to make mincemeat of Chacon with a resounding victory though he does not hide his respect for the vastly experienced Argentine.

“I thank everyone for their support and prayers and I promise it’s going to be a good fight because the opponent is very good and we thank his team for accepting the fight but in the end we will be victorious to the glory of God,” the highly religious Dogboe said.

“I expect the atmosphere to be very electric and I’m expecting all my fans and my ARS church members to come and cheer me to victory,” added Dogboe who is currently rated number four by the WBO and could be in line to fight for the world title next against his former sparring mate, Jesse Magdaleno.





Not to be intimidated and confident in his own abilities and describing himself as the Messi and Maradona of Argentine boxing however is the 36 year old Chacon who began his professional career even before Dogboe celebrated his 10th birthday.

“I was injured for a while but now I’m good to go, we have watched clips of Dogboe and we know how to deal with him and I’m sure I will beat him,” said Chacon whose two of only three career defeats came in world title fights, both in 2014.

Meanwhile the undercards also made the following weights

Olanrewaju Duradola 196 lbs vs. Karama Nyilawila 186 lbs, Daniel Ankornu 132 lbs vs. Evans Danko 131 lbs, Albert Commey 117 lbs vs. Michael Tagoe 112 lbs, Victor Kuwornu 136 lbs vs. Enoch Lamptey 141 lbs, Wasui Mohammed 128 lbs vs. Emma.nuel Laryea 125 lbs

Prince Oko Nartey 165 lbs vs. David Ehizojie 166 lbs,

David Allotey 172 lbs vs. Kabiru Towolawi 170 lbs.