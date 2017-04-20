Dillian Whyte-Mariusz Wach on June 3rd – can “The Body Snatcher” stop “The Viking?”

Dillian Whyte, in the hunt for a shot at a world title, will face a man who has already had one, in Polish giant Mariusz Wach, who he will fight at The O2 in London on June 3. Whyte, 20-1(15) and coming off that December thriller with fellow Brit Dereck Chisora, wanted a big name for his next fight and in Wach, 33-2(17) he has found one.





Wach gave then world ruler Wladimir Klitschko a decent test back in November of 2012, taking “Dr. Steel Hammer” the full 12 rounds and even causing a brief sensation in the sixth round when he caught Klitschko with a shot or two and wobbled him for a second. Now aged 37 and going 6-1 since the world title defeat, Wach has been in with other good fighters, such as Alexander Povetkin (who stopped Wach late on, the only man to have done so) and, last time out in March of this year, Erkan Teper (WUD).

Wach is big, strong and experienced, and he doesn’t mind fighting away from home, having boxed in Russia, the US and Germany. Whyte is all-aggression, or at least he can be in fights, and this fight should be exciting while it lasts. But how long will it last? Can Whyte, the smaller man by three-and-a-half inches at 6’4,” chop down the giant, or will Wach, who possesses toughness and a good chin, bully his younger opponent?

It’s quite a risky fight for Whyte, and for Wach for that matter, but “The Body Snatcher,” as Whyte is nicknamed, wants the tough fights and he wants that world title chance. “The Viking,” as Wach is known, is arguably the second best fighter Whyte has faced, after Anthony Joshua (although “Del Boy” would disagree), and fans of a heavyweight rumble might be in luck with this one.

The fight looks a good bet to reach the later rounds, perhaps go all 12. Whyte, aged 29, gets the slight edge as far as the favourite to win, but it could be rough and tough for him at times.