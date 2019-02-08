Dillian Whyte Lays Into Jarrell Miller: He’s Garbage. He Can’t Punch

It’s likely most fans would agree that Dillian Whyte is far more deserving of a title shot against Anthony Joshua than is Jarrell Miller, the unbeaten Brooklyn giant who is almost certain to challenge AJ next. And Whyte, never a man to hold his tongue, has launched a scathing verbal attack on the 315 pounder known as “Big Baby.” Speaking with Sky Sports, Whyte said he “cannot believe they’d choose to fight Miller over fighting me” and he added how in his opinion Miller is “garbage.”





“Miller is garbage. I can’t believe they’d choose to fight Miller over fighting me,” the once-beaten contender said. “But I get it, it’s a business move. Joshua needs to fight on DAZN in America and Eddie’s under pressure to deliver. Miller is the perfect opponent for America. He looks the part, he’s undefeated, he can’t punch, he’s got a good work-rate, you know he’ll talk the talk. He’s a perfect opponent for them. I wouldn’t waste my time going to the fight, I know what’s going to happen already. Six, seven rounds minimum and then [Miller] is going to get knocked out.”

Would fight fans be impressed if Joshua took Miller out at around the half-way stage of the fight? If Whyte says he won’t bother to show up for the fight, will enough paying fans to ensure a sold-out Madison Square Garden attend in June? Hearn says he is sure he can turn AJ into a superstar in the U.S and that this fight will be the first step. And though Miller has not beaten anyone of real note and is far less deserving of a world title shot than is Whyte, “Big Baby” is a colourful character, he can fight (he also has an MMA background and some have suggested that if he has a chin, he will be a real handful for any heavyweight) and he will in all likelihood sell the fight.

Still, it’s quite tough to disagree with Whyte; on who the winner of the Joshua/Miller fight will be, anyway. No, Miller is not “garbage,” but it’s easy to understand Whyte’s anger and disappointment at the way Miller has stepped over him to get the big fight. As we all know, this sport, as great as it is, isn’t always fair.