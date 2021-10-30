Dillian Whyte & Eddie Hearn call out Tyson Fury

Dillian Whyte and his promoter Eddie Hearn used the spotlight on Saturday night at the Matchroom Boxing show at the O2 Arena to call out WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury for a fight in early March.

The real odd thing about the calling out Fury is that Whyte is supposed to be injured. Why is an injured Whyte, who just pulled out of his fight with Otto Wallin, calling out Fury? It seems bizarre to Michael Collins.

If Whyte is injured badly enough to pull out of the Wallin fight, why is he calling out the WBC champion Fury? There’s something wrong with this picture, isn’t there?

Shouldn’t Whyte be rescheduling the fight with Wallin? When you say you’re going to do something, you don’t complain of an injury and bail out totally. You heal up and complete your commitment. Isn’t that how it’s supposed to be done?

Interestingly, Hearn was speaking in absolutes in saying the Fury vs. Whyte fight will happen in early 2022, but there are a lot of doubts that actually will.

Fury’s promoter Bob Arum already said that Joe Joyce is a possibility for his next fight along with Whyte. If Fury chooses to face Joyce (13-0, 12 KOs), there’s not a lot Whyte can do about it other than shrug his injured left shoulder.

Dillian Whyte: “Eddie, have I ever pulled out of a fight before?”

Eddie Hearn: “Listen, [Otto] Wallin was supposed to be here tonight at a virtual up O2 Arena tonight, making a lot of money.

“He’s been training for five months. It’s probably going to be a year of inactivity when he faces Tyson Fury.

“It’s not ideal. He wanted to fight tonight, and he’s never backed down from a fight in his life. He was heartbroken not to be back at the O2 tonight performing in front of everyone and fighting.”

Whyte: “We need to put some respect on my name. Listen, I’ll fight anyone; I don’t care. I’m always willing to go and ready to fight, buy my injury, I tried to make the fight [crowd booing in background].

“I begged my team to put some morphine in my shoulder to numb it for three or four rounds and go in there and give it hell.

“But they said, ‘Don’t be stupid, this isn’t your last fight. It’s not like your 4o and have one fight left in your career.

“So, they’re the brains, and I’m the muscleman, and I have to listen to what they say because they’ve guided me well and taken no wrong steps in my career.

“Let’s be honest. Who do you want to see me fight? Otto Wallin or Tyson Fury [half the audience screams Otto Wallin]. Let’s go, baby.

“Dave Allen, where are you at? Babic is ready. Tyson, don’t be a bit. I’m on TV, sorry.”

Hearn: “We spoke to [WBC president] Mauricio Sulaiman; there’s a lot going on behind the scenes. Ultimately, they’ve already published pretty much the resolution, which is Tyson Fury must face Dillian Whyte.

“The [WBC] convention will be in Mexico [mid-November], and we’ll be flying out. And why not? I feel like there are not enough people calling for that fight [between Fury and Whyte]. Tyson Fury, great performance last time out [against Deontay Wilder].

“He’s a brilliant heavyweight, but Tyson Fury against Dillian Whyte is an all-British heavyweight championship fight for the world title. It’s a tremendous fight, and this guy [Whyte] deserves a shot.

“For four or five years, he’s beaten all these guys waiting for an opportunity for a world title. Now, we’ve got a chance. Two great British heavyweights duking it out for the world title.

“We’re going to see it, we’re going to push for that fight in a big stadium in the spring, and I believe we’ll see that next.

“I think it’s been four or five years since Tyson Fury boxed in England, and he should come back and box in England because he’s done amazing for English and British boxing, and he’ll get a great reception himself.

“Dillian is popular. That is a war, that fight. That is a war. He’s [Whyte] been waiting for this opportunity for a long time, and that fight is going to fill up a stadium and do a huge audience as well. It’s time to see Dillian Whyte get a shot at the world heavyweight title.”