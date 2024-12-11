Dillian Whyte Aiming High, Says He Wants Joshua, Parker, Fury Fights Next Year

Fight fans will get some bonus Sunday night action at the weekend, this when former world heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte returns to the ring live on DAZN. Whyte, who has boxed just twice since being KO’d by Tyson Fury in April of 2022, will face possible danger-man Ebenezer Tetteh, 23-1(20) in what will be his second fight of this year.

And though Whyte may well have peaked as a fighter, he is aiming high for next year. Very high. Speaking with DAZN News, the 36 year old who is currently 30-3(20) revealed his hit-list. And the fighters on it are all big names.

“AJ, [Joseph] Parker, and Tyson Fury,” Whyte said when stating who he wants to fight in 2025.

Of course, it goes without saying that if Whyte suffers a loss against Tetteh, or if he wins but looks bad in doing so, say he is knocked down or wobbled, these fights will not happen for him. Even with a crushing KO win over Tetteh (the pre-fight pick here), Whyte may not get to face even one of the three names he listed. Fury, we don’t know what he may do after his December 21 rematch with Oleksandr Usy, but win, lose or draw, why would Fury wish to go over old ground and fight Whyte again?

Joshua, we are told by Eddie Hearn, is only interested in the Usyk-Fury rematch winner and a revenge meeting with Daniel Dubois, so Whyte may be clear out of luck with regards to getting a rematch with AJ. That leaves Parker, who will of course challenge Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title in February. Maybe, possibly, Parker, if he were to beat Dubois, would look at making a voluntary defence against Whyte.

But for now, Whyte has to get Tetteh out of there, and then he needs to stay busy. Maybe, after two or three good wins, Whyte might find himself somewhere back in the mix at top level. But at age 36, and after a 13-and-a-half year pro career, how much has Whyte got left to offer?

The fight that seems to make the most sense and is the most realistic for Whyte is that talked of third rumble with fellow veteran Derek Chisora. Fans would pay to see Whyte and Chisora get it on a third time.