Dillian Whyte vs. Ebenezer Tetteh LIVE on DAZN

The Dillian Whyte vs. Ebenezer Tetteh fight will take place on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at the Europa Point Sports Complex in Gibraltar, with the live DAZN broadcast starting at 7:30 PM GMT (2:30 PM ET).

Former world heavyweight title challenger Dillian Whyte will return to the ring on December 15th, this in the somewhat unlikely setting of Gibraltar. Whyte, it was announced last night live on DAZN during the brilliant and hugely entertaining “Latino Night” show in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, will face Ebenezer Tetteh of Accra, Ghana.

Whyte, now aged 36 and currently 30-3(20) last boxed in March of this year when he stopped Christian Hammer in what proved to be his second win since losing to Tyson Fury in April of 2022. Whyte says he has the “love back” for the sport and he wants big fights with the likes of Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder and others. But first comes Tetteh.

Best known for his losing fight, his sole losing fight, to Daniel Dubois, which came via quick stoppage in 2019, Tetteh is the same age as Whyte, and he has a record of 23-1(20). Tetteh boxed as a light-heavyweight and as a cruiserweight before settling in as a heavyweight. Tetteh can punch some and if Whyte has gone way back or if he is rusty enough to get tagged by something big early on in the fight, then who knows?

But Whyte should be able to pick up a win here, a stoppage win. How much Whyte has to offer the sport at this stage of his career we can only pretty much guess, however. Still a biggish name, certainly here in the UK, Whyte can be a lot of fun to watch when he fights. If he can string together a few solid wins, maybe Whyte can indeed bag himself one more big fight before he’s done. But as to whether or not Whyte can win again at elite level, well, who knows…..

Tetteh, who boxed Dubois in London, the fight contesting the vacant Commonwealth heavyweight title, has won four fights on the bounce since then, it must be said, against pretty limited opposition.

