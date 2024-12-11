Justis Huni Stops A Game But Over Matched Leandro Daniel Robutti In Two Rounds

In what was very much a low-key, stay-busy fight, unbeaten Australian heavyweight Justis Huni banged out a game but over matched, and overweight, Leandro Daniel Robutti of Argentina earlier today in Brisbane, Queensland. Huni, a strong, aggressive and exciting to watch fighter, chucked a lot of punches in the two rounds today’s fight lasted.

It was over after a right hand to the face followed by a left to the body forced Robutti to take a knee. The fight was stopped soon after. Now 11-0(6) Huni may well have enjoyed the short slugfest, his accuracy and speed too much for the heavier fighter he was in the ring with. Robutti was outclassed but he did give it a go as best he could in firing out some shots. Now 11-7(8), 38 year old Robutti ate a lot of punches before capitulating.

25 year old Huni, having his third fight of the year, is now looking at a big 2025. Speaking after today’s quick yet quite exciting win, Huni said he may be appearing on countryman Jai Opetaia’s card on January 8th.

“I think I’ve got a big chance of being on Jai Opetaia’s card, which is massive for me – the homecoming of the cruiserweight king,” Huni said to Tasman Fighters after having despatched Robutti. “To be a part of that is massive for my career and for me moving forward. I’ve gotta stay as busy as I can and build my record up. When those big fights comes, I’ll be prepared and ready to jump in and bang with the best.”

Quite a few people are excited about Huni, feeling he has real potential to go places. The heavyweight division always needs new stars, and maybe Huni can go on and become a star not only in his homeland but all over the world. It will be interesting to see who Huni is matched with next and then over the coming months.

In today’s main event, IBF No2 ranked light heavyweight Conor Wallace stopped Asemahle Wellem of South Africa in round eight. Wallace is now 15-1(11). Wellem falls to 7-1-1-(3). The action here was pretty good, with Wellem definitely coming to fight.