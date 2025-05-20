Coach Kenny Ellis Foresees Terence Crawford “Dissecting” Canelo Alvarez in Strategic Masterclass for Wide Decision Victory

Coach Kenny Ellis says Terence Crawford will “dissect” Canelo Alvarez, picking him apart from the outside and inside. He feels that Crawford (41-0, 31 KOs) will make it look like a science class, hitting Canelo (63-2-2, 39 KOs) wherever he wants to win a wide decision. He doesn’t think Crawford, 37, will knock out Canelo because his punch resistance is too good, but he’s going to dominate him.

“That’s a whole lot,” said coach Kenny Ellis to MillCity Boxing about Turki Alalshikh reportedly paying Canelo Alvarez $150 million to fight Terence Crawford on September 13th. “It’s crazy, but I don’t know if it’s going to be there once Crawford gets done with him,” said Ellis when told that Alvarez wants $200 million for a fight against David Benavidez.

Even if Turki were willing to meet Canelo’s price of $200 million for a fight against Benavidez, he likely still wouldn’t take the fight. Losing to Benavidez by a knockout would ruin Canelo’s legacy and haunt him for the rest of his life. He wouldn’t be able to forget the defeat, and it would be there always in the back of his mind. It would be pure torture for the Mexican star.

Crawford Will Dissect Canelo

“I’m rocking with Crawford. A 12-round decision, but he’s going to dissect along the way,” said Ellis. “You know how you sit in science class and they say, ‘This is the kidneys, and this is the lungs. This is the Adam’s apple.’ Crawford is going to dissect his a**. I can’t wait for that fight.”

It’s going to be tough for Canelo to handle losing to Crawford. He wouldn’t have taken this fight if not for Turki Alalshikh offering him a reported $150 million. It’s a no-win situation for Alvarez, as he gains nothing in victory other than money, and if he loses, it’s going to destroy his legacy.

“Yep, a real strategic fight [by Crawford]. I would say more on the outside, but don’t be surprised if it’s more on the inside. Yeah, I think his beard will hold up, but I just don’t think his IQ can match Crawford’s IQ,” said Kenny when asked if he thinks Terence will knock out Alvarez. “That would be a great fight, Floyd and Crawford. They have their own swag. Their own style,” said Ellis.