The 12-round fight tops a seven-bout card on DAZN. Liddard comes in off a statement win over Kieron Conway, where he broke him down and forced the stoppage in the tenth round.

Denny brings experience and a tight, awkward style. He keeps things compact, looks to disrupt rhythm, and makes opponents work for clean openings. Liddard will need to keep his punch selection sharp and maintain his pace over the full distance.

“Some people will think I’m slightly mad, but I will be on the starting line this Sunday for the Matchroom Brentwood Half Marathon – and will be doing so, still as your reigning British & Commonwealth Champion,” Liddard said.

The run is tied to a personal cause, with funds being raised for a close friend’s young son following a serious accident.

“My sincere prayers are with them at this extremely difficult time. For what they’re going through right now pales in comparison to me getting up the morning after my fight to go for a run.”

The fight remains the priority. Ring positioning and shot selection will decide how Liddard controls the rounds against an opponent who is comfortable making fights scrappy.

“Of course, my full and primary focus is on the job at hand – and that is to successfully defend my British & Commonwealth Titles.”

On the undercard, Giorgio Visioli (10-0, 6 KOs) defends his English lightweight title against Levi Giles (17-2-1, 4 KOs). Visioli showed clean work and good composure in his win over Joe Howarth and will look to build on that, while Giles brings experience and looks to test him over rounds.

A long night at the Copper Box, then straight into the road miles the next morning.