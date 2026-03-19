John Fury: Tyson Fury Is Past His Best Ahead of Makhmudov Fight

Fury has not fought since losing his December 2024 rematch with Oleksandr Usyk, having also come up short in their first meeting in May for the undisputed heavyweight championship. He now steps back in against Makhmudov after that two-fight stretch against the Ukrainian.

“My relationship with Tyson is destroyed’, Fury told Playbook Boxing powered by Betway. “Boxing destroyed it completely. I’ll say it on camera: I’ve never taken £10 off him in my life and I never will.

“I don’t want Tyson’s money and I don’t need Tyson’s money. Whatever he’s got, good luck to him. But, don’t forget who built his story when he was a kid. He didn’t build it himself, did he? Me, his father.”

John Fury is no longer involved in the training setup and also questioned SugarHill Steward’s work during the first Usyk fight, adding further distance between himself and the current camp.

Tyson Fury built his heavyweight run after returning from a three-year absence following his 2015 win over Wladimir Klitschko, later drawing once and then stopping Deontay Wilder twice in their trilogy. Those fights remain central to how his father now judges him.

“I think he’s past his best,” Fury added. “I’m a no-filter kind of guy – I say it how I see it. I love him, but there are too many people patting him on the back and telling him things that aren’t true, building him up like he’s invincible. He’s not and he hasn’t been for a while.

“Tyson has been gone since the Deontay Wilder fights, they finished him. Wilder completely done him. He’s not got a leg underneath him. He’s took a lot away from Tyson. Makhmudov is a problem for Tyson. I am the first one to say it.

“Listen, I understand now that Tyson is testing himself. But, I can tell you now, his legs aren’t there anymore. I understand the only way he will believe that and see that is when the first bell rings.”

A short view on the fight: if Fury cannot let his combinations go, Makhmudov’s pressure and power will become a real factor early.

Talk of a third fight with Usyk remains active, with the Ukrainian open to revisiting it as his career moves toward its closing stage. John Fury does not expect a different outcome.

“Nothing’s gonna change,” he said. “Tyson’s getting weaker and Usyk’s getting stronger.”