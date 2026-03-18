Dana White Lands Sky Sports Deal For Zuffa Boxing

The agreement confirms at least five shows per year on UK soil, giving Zuffa Boxing a fixed outlet and a schedule it can build around.

The opening card is set for April 5 in Las Vegas, headlined by Andres Cortes (24-0, 13 KOs) against Eridson Garcia (23-1, 14 KOs). In the co-main event, Mark Magsayo (28-2, 18 KOs) faces Feargal McCroy (17-1, 9 KOs).

Jonathan Licht said: “Sky Sports has been a long-standing partner to boxing for more than 30 years. Zuffa Boxing has exciting plans for the sport, and we share that same ambition when it comes to putting on the best fights for our customers.”

Dana White added: “The UK has played such a pivotal role throughout the history of boxing. The fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. When you talk about boxing in that region, Sky Sports has always been the home for legendary boxing fights. There’s no bigger or better platform to showcase the best boxing in the UK. This is a massive milestone for Zuffa Boxing.”

The schedule for the rest of 2026 will follow, but the structure is already clear. A set number of shows, one broadcaster, and a steady run of fights. That is how contenders are built and how a promotional group starts to push its fighters toward belts.