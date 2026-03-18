Abdullah Mason Reacts Calmly to Keyshawn Davis Callout

Abdullah Mason didn’t treat Keyshawn Davis confronting him during the DAZN Top Rank press conference like something that needed an immediate answer.
Keyshawn walked up to him and called him out on the spot, pushing for a fight this year in front of cameras. The moment drew attention from everyone around them as the exchange carried on longer than a typical media stop, but Mason didn’t match the tone or urgency of it. He kept his response simple and didn’t turn it into a back-and-forth.
“Last I heard, he said he wasn’t ready to fight me,” Mason said to Fight Hub TV.
Mason didn’t carry the moment with him afterward, either. His stance stayed the same as it was before the exchange. He’s open to the fight, but it’s not something he’s chasing or trying to force right now.
“I’m open to fighting anybody,” he said.
The 21-year-old has been building his position at 135 and is still looking to add more belts, which gives him options in how he moves next. That showed in how he handled the situation. While Keyshawn was pressing for a quick answer and trying to move things forward in real time, Mason stayed where he was and didn’t commit to anything on the spot.
“When the time is right, I’ll be right there,” Mason said.
He didn’t raise his voice or shift his tone as the exchange went on. He let Keyshawn do the talking and kept his answers short when asked about it later.
“I let my hands do the talking,” he said.
Right now, the two fighters are in different lanes. Keyshawn, 27, is planning on moving up to 147 in search of better-playing fights. Mason is focused on staying at 135, and going after the other three world titles. he wants to capture all the belts to become undisputed champion. For him to fight Keyshawn, he’d likely need to move up to 140 and perhaps even 147. It would take him away from the goal of collecting all the belts at lightweight.
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Last Updated on 2026/03/18 at 4:07 PM