He defends his WBC middleweight title against Austin “Ammo” Williams at the Caribe Royale Resort in Orlando, live on DAZN. The bout fell through on fight week in New York when Adames withdrew through illness. It lands now with less noise and more pressure.

Adames (24-1-1, 18 KOs) has already done the hard rounds at this weight. Williams (20-1, 13 KOs) arrives with momentum and one loss that still follows him.

Adames has grown into the division the long way. He learned after the loss to Patrick Teixeira, tightened his work when the rounds got heavy. He handled Dervyanchenko over twelve, stopped Montiel, broke down Julian Williams, then kept his title with a win over Gausha. The draw with Hamzah Sheeraz showed where he stands when the pace gets faster and the punches come back.

Williams comes in with a different kind of pressure. This is his first shot at a world title. He stayed active when the original date collapsed, went ten rounds with Wendy Toussaint, and kept his form intact. The stoppage loss to Sheeraz still sits there. He took hard shots, stayed on his feet longer than most would, then got driven across the ring and finished.

The Sheeraz fight showed what happens when Williams gets caught in exchanges. He took uppercuts up the middle and body shots that slowed him. He showed toughness, but he gave ground and paid for it.

Adames saw the same man and had his own problems. He stayed in the fight and matched the work when it countend.

There is also the physical side. Williams is taller with a longer reach. Adames carries the stronger base at the weight and throws with more authority when he sets his feet. Once they trade at close range, the fight settles into Adames’ rhythm.

“The technical side will be something that people can appreciate down the line,” said Williams. “How explosive and action-packed this fight will be the main focus for a long time. Everything you can imagine that cuts with action; if that’s blood, cuts, guts, KOs, explosive energy, whatever comes to your mind when you think about an action-packed fight, that’s what it’s going to be. ”

Jesus Ramos Jr. has already called for the winner, which tells you how this fight is viewed across the division. The belt is on the line, and so is position.

Williams needs a disciplined fight. He needs to keep the distance, pick his shots, and avoid long exchanges. Adames will look to close that space, bring the fight to the body, and force him to stand and trade.

If Williams can keep the fight long, he stays in it. If Adames gets him backing up and starts working downstairs, the rounds will turn.