Derek Chisora Wants Francis Ngannou For His 50th And Final Fight – In Africa

As fans know, British heavyweight warrior Derek Chisora will box Otto Wallin next, this in February in Manchester. The fight, dubbed “The Last Dance,” came about after a planned fight between Chisora and Jarrell Miller was pulled due to a legal dispute between Miller and promoter Dmitry Salita. And now, before he has even beaten Wallin (this is no sure thing for 40-year-old Chisora), “War,” as Chisora is colorfully known, is planning his 50th fight.

Speaking with Talk Sport Drive, Chisora initially said he’d like to fight old rival Dillian Whyte a third time, this at The Royal Albert Hall in London. Whyte holds two thrilling wins over Chisora, both fights having been real wars, and Chisora spoke of bowing out after rumbling a third time with Whyte.

But Chisora has another fight in mind for his finale: one with Francis Ngannou.

“I want to push [for] that [fight]. If I can get Francis Ngannou in Africa for our own African people to see us perform instead of us performing in European countries and in Saudi [Arabia],” Chisora said. “It will give a taste to our young up-and-coming talent in Africa to see African warriors go at it.”

And as dangerous as a fight with Ngannou would be for Chisora, either in the cage (extremely dangerous) or in the ring (very dangerous considering how well Ngannou did when he fought Tyson Fury under boxing rules), we all know Chisora would do it, he would take the fight. Chisora is nothing if not fearless. And if – and it could be a pretty big if – Chisora and Ngannou did rumble, under any set of rules, it would be a big event, and we would all tune in.

Chisora is a likeable guy who deserves as much as anyone to be able to go out of the sport a winner. But can “War” pull off two more ring victories, one over Wallin and then one over either Whyte or Ngannou, before he finally hangs up his gloves?