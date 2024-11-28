Wladimir Klitschko Was Close To Coming Back To Fight Daniel Dubois!

It seems former heavyweight king Wladimir Klitschko was thisclose to returning to the ring to challenge current IBF heavyweight ruler Daniel Dubois. The stunning news has been reported by Jeff Powell of The Mail, who writes how Klitschko, 48, threw his hat into the ring once it was confirmed that Dubois would be having an allowed voluntary defence next, this in February.

Klitschko, who has kept himself in great physical condition, was all set to fight again, this in an effort to break George Foreman’s record as the oldest heavyweight champion in boxing history. Negotiations had apparently begun for the fight. However, as The Mail article explains, there was a huge amount of criticism heaped on the recent Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson affair that has made the Saudi moneymen, along with the British promoters, decide to scrap the fight.

Who knows what we might have witnessed had “Dr. Steel Hammer” actually returned to the ring to fight Dubois, this over seven years after he had last fought Klitschko’s thrilling but losing fight with Joshua? On one hand, it might be nothing but a good thing – a great thing – that Klitschko will not be coming back. Might Dubois have been far too young and powerful for the former champ? Or, on the flip side, might Klitschko have returned to glory and made boxing history by doing so?

Now we will never know. The most surprising thing about this near-comeback is the way the powers that be managed to keep it secret, with no word getting out even in rumour form. How stunning would it have been to see Klitschko come back at age 48, and how stunning would it have been if he had actually beaten Dubois?

Instead, Dubois is likely to be facing former WBO heavyweight champ Joseph Parker in February. Klitschko will stay where he is, retire, and be recognized as a great.

That Paul-Tyson affair, so tough to watch in so many ways, had more of an impact on the heavyweight division than we initially thought!