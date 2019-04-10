Dereck Chisora Says He’d Love A Fight With Oleksandr Usyk: To Beat That Guy You Might Have To Foul Him A Little Bit

British heavyweight warrior Dereck Chisora knows all about Carlos Takam, who will welcome undisputed cruiserweight king Oleksandr Usyk to the heavyweight ranks next month, and now Chisora says he “don’t mind having some of that,” as in a fight with Usyk himself. Speaking with Sky Sports News, the battle-hardened contender said that to beat Usyk, who will be “a nightmare” for any heavyweight, some rough tactics might well be needed.





And though Chisora – who must first get past Senad Gashi on April 20th – is also eyeing a possible fight with Joseph Parker for this summer, he says he would take a fight with Usyk “if the money is right.”

“Usyk will be a nightmare for everybody,” Chisora said today. “The moment he puts his weight on, he will be a nightmare. He has the punching power and the boxing skills, his movement will kill most heavyweights. I think to win with that guy you might have to foul him a little bit, a couple of low blows! I love fighting – whoever wants it can have it. We do the deal, we sign, we get ready for it, we fight. Parker or I might go watch Usyk – I don’t mind having some of that.”

Though Takam, who Chisora sensationally KO’d in the eighth-round of an exciting battle a few months back, is a good, solid foe for Usyk in the Ukrainian’s heavyweight debut, Chisora would also have been a good first test. Who knows, maybe Usyk will look at taking two or three fights against established heavyweights before going for a world title, and maybe we will see Chisora get in there with the gifted southpaw and try his best to rough him up.





Chisora, a man who has seemed close to the end for a while now, only to keep on bouncing back, is certainly a throwback fighter in that he will pretty much face anyone in the ring. Usyk too is an old-school boxer who has never looked for an easy fight. As Chisora says, Usyk is going to trouble plenty of big men, but can he beat the world champions? It should be fun finding out.