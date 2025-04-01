Deontay Wilder’s ‘Do It Again’ Delusion: Is the ‘Bronze Bomber’ Chasing Gold or a Paycheck as His Career Nears Skid Row?

Deontay Wilder says he’s “looking to do it again” with his stubborn decision to return to the ring in his latest comeback on June 27th. Wilder’s 1-4 record in his last five fights suggests that he’s NOT going to “do it again,” and that’s going to wind up on skidrow soon if he loses at this rate. He’s not going to keep getting headliner gigs, even at the lowest of low competition.

Motivation Questioned

When asked about why he’s coming back, Deontay spouted a bunch of philosophical mess, but it didn’t sound like he truly believed the stuff he was saying. It was more self-help jargon but stuff that isn’t going to help him inside the ring to overcome being old and no longer capable of pulling the trigger on his punches.

People wonder if this latest comeback by the 39-year-old ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder (43-4-1, 42 Kos) is due to him needing money rather than a love for the sport, as he claims. If he’s blown his $30 million fortune already, he’s going to have to stick around for many years.

Deontay is fighting the non-contender Tyrrell Anthony Herndon (24-5, 25 KOs) next on June 27th at the Charles Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas.

“AJ, we don’t know what’s going on with him. Tyson Fury is retired. Is the aim [IBF heavyweight champion] Daniel Dubois. Is the aim Oleksandr Usyk? Who is the aim? Is it a fighter or is it a belt regardless of a fighter?” said Ade Oladipo to DAZN Boxing, asking Deontay Wilder who is he targeting. “I’m like any boxing fan. I just want the best fights possible. We understand in this business that nothing lasts forever. All things have an expiration date and a time when that may present itself,” said Deontay Wilder. “When everything was roaring and the excitement was back in the heavyweight division, even retired fighters wanted to come back because the energy was so crazy. I’m looking to do it again.”

“It’s not over. I die for what I believe in, and here I am again,” said Wilder. “I’ve been free, and I’m ready to continue. Many people wonder how you fall and get back up and continue going.”