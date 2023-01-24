Deontay Wilder’s Prediction On Who Wins The Fury vs Usyk Fight

Deontay Wilder is still convinced Tyson Fury cheated when he defeated him in that second fight (and perhaps Wilder feels Fury also cheated in fights one and three). We know all about the long list of allegations Wilder made: from loaded gloves, to spiked water, to a crooked referee and a long count. It seems nothing will ever make Wilder believe he was simply beaten by the better man; this after giving him sheer hell, in fight-three especially, with Wilder twice dropping Fury in that sizzling fourth round.

Now, ahead of the upcoming (we hope) clash between Fury and rival heavyweight ruler Oleksandr Usyk, Wilder is suggesting BOTH guys will cheat during the fight. Speaking with ESNews, the former WBC heavyweight champion said that whoever cheats “the hardest” will win the fight.

“I don’t know. That’s a 50-50 fight. Depends on who’s gonna cheat the hardest,” Wilder said when asked for his take on who wins between Fury and Usyk. “That’s what it is, it depends on who’s gonna cheat the hardest.”

To repeat, we all know what Wilder thinks of Fury’s ability to cheat, yet what about Usyk? Is there anything to suggest the skilled Ukrainian southpaw has ever resorted to cheating? Heck, there’s nothing substantial to support that which Wilder still accuses Fury of having done. With Usyk, there has never been any suggestion of him having cheated, or of even wanting to cheat. Until now.

It would be great to hear Wilder go into more depth on this matter, to hear him explain just why he thinks Usyk has it in himself to cheat. Or maybe Wilder is simply annoyed that Usyk is not fighting him when that fight was spoken of by the reigning WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ as a possibility. Who knows with Wilder? “The Bronze Bomber” certainly has his own way of thinking about things, doesn’t he?

As far as his next fight, it’s likely Wilder will get it on with PBC stable-mate Andy Ruiz, perhaps in June. Beyond that, if he gets past Ruiz, we fans would love to see Wilder fight the Fury-Usyk winner.



