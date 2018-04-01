Deontay Wilder unable to congratulate Anthony Joshua on his unification win….

… calls him out yet again (on social media)





Who do you pick to win between Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder now? Have you changed your mind any after seeing Joshua’s calm and patient 12-round points win over Joseph Parker? AJ, having “proved” he can go the distance and not be at all distressed at having done so (albeit in a less than physically demanding fight, last night’s contest being fought at a steady pace with no punch-stat records for most punches thrown being in any danger of being broken) is now a three-belt champ (four if you count the IBO strap).

As a result, a Joshua-Wilder showdown is now even bigger and in more demand. Wilder wasted no time taking to social media after watching last night’s fight in Cardiff, and as to be expected, the reigning WBC heavyweight champ was unable (or unwilling) to shower AJ, now the WBA/IBF/WBO/IBO ruler (an incredible achievement for a fighter with just 21 pro bouts under his belt) with any praise.

In fact, quite incredibly, Wilder claimed he witnessed a “robbery” last night:





“What a robbery – WOW!! @joeparker great job bro, omg don’t apologize you did nothing wrong. True Champion. @anthonyjoshua I ACCEPTED 100% P.S take AFRICA off your arm. They’re warriors. You from UK brotha.”

Wilder was referring to the tattoo AJ has on his arm, but that’s besides the point. As is the ludicrous claim Wilder has made that Parker was robbed last night. Far from it, the warrior from New Zealand who promised so much instead fought a largely negative fight. So, on to Joshua-Wilder: will this fight now get negotiated, properly, as in with a sit down meeting between the two sides and not simply more posturing – from both sides – on social media? In an ideal world, in a normal world, Wilder-Joshua would happen next no questions asked and no doubt about it. But boxing, alas, no longer makes clear sense any more – at least not on too many occasions.

Joshua said last night in the ring how he would “knock Wilder spark out” if he fought him, while Wilder has vowed to do the exact same thing to AJ. It’s now up to the respective promoters to get this fight made. We can’t stand another Lennox Lewis-Riddick Bowe, can we!