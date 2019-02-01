Deontay Wilder: I Can’t See Myself Drawing With Anyone – There Has To Be A Winner

Reigning and undefeated WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder says that “everywhere I go it’s all people are talking about,” and you can guess what he is referring to: that incredible December fight between Wilder and Tyson Fury. The drawn verdict instantly ensured there would be a big call for a return fight and Wilder, in speaking with BBC Sports, says it will “ 100 percent” take place this year.





Wilder says he can’t stand having a draw on his record, and that he must fight Fury a second time and get an outright win; which he says will be the case when the two collide again “in late April or early May.”

“It was so controversial and everywhere I go it’s all that people are talking about and they want to see a rematch,” Wilder, 40-0-1(39) said. “I can’t see myself drawing with anyone – there has to be a winner. This is what people want and I’m so excited. His team are all scared and they do not want to fight but Tyson Fury is a man of his word.”

Basically, with absolutely no progress made towards either a Wilder/Anthony Joshua showdown or a Fury/Joshua fight being made (neither fight will ever get made, so say some critics; who may well be proven correct) Wilder and Fury, 27-0-1(19) need each other. And, with the turmoil and delay still swirling around Joshua’s next fight (which, if it turns out to be against Jarrell Miller, will not be until June – some nine months on from AJ’s last fight), fans are looking to the Wilder/Fury rematch as THE big world heavyweight title fight to get truly excited about here in 2019.





It’s a risky fight for both giants but this is of course a major part of the appeal. Either the puncher (Wilder) might get the win this time, or maybe the boxer (Fury) will do what he did in a good number of the rounds in the first fight, and outbox Wilder and get the decision victory this time.

As Wilder says, fans want that rematch. They need it. So do both fighters.