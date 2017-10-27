Deontay Wilder has a change of heart, ready to “see” Dillian Whyte to secure mega-fight with Joshua

Fans may have read about British promoter Eddie Hearn’s offer to WBC heavyweight king Deontay Wilder: take a (high paying) defence against London’s Dillian Whyte and then, if victorious, get the massive unification fight with WBA/IBF ruler Anthony Joshua.

Wilder initially balked at such a notion, as did his US promoter Lou DiBella; who stated how Whyte is “irrelevant in the career of Deontay Wilder.” But now, going by what “The Bronze Bomber” had to say to Sky Sports, things might well have changed. It seems Wilder – who must get past former champ Bermane Stiverne in a rematch next Saturday before he can even think about fighting anyone else – is now interested in getting it on with the once-beaten Whyte.





“Fighters have obligations to fulfil, they have a job to do, and Dillian Whyte is only doing his job,” Wilder told Sky Sports. “He is doing what he’s supposed to do and, if he’s feeling that way, let’s see him. Personally, I don’t think he feels that way. He knows he can’t beat me. Eddie Hearn knows he can’t beat me. If they want to see that fight, I have no problems fighting that fight, as long as the contract says I have Anthony Joshua next. I will go anywhere in the world to show Dillian Whyte who is the best in the world.”

Whyte, who has his own potentially tough assignment to come through before he can look ahead, Whyte facing tall, experienced and dangerous Robert Helenius on tomorrow night’s Joshua-Carlos Takam card – has an exciting style and he against Wilder would almost certainly prove to be a great action fight. Wilder says he feels Whyte doesn’t really want the fight but this is not what Whyte is saying.

Let’s now see: if both Whyte and then Wilder win their upcoming fights (and they are both the favourites to do so), will this title fight then get made; perhaps as early as February? If it does, will Whyte be made to regret getting what he asked for, even demanded? Or will Whyte score the upset and take Wilder’s belt and unbeaten record?

From a fan perspective, whoever wins it sets up a great fight for Joshua: either a return rumble with Whyte (fight-one, nearly two years ago, being a slugfest) or a huge clash of unbeaten bangers versus Wilder. And whoever it is who walks away from a Wilder and Whyte as the winner, he will then go into a unification clash with AJ. What’s not to like?