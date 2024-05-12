Delali Miledzi, Ishmael Tetteh Rematch For WBA Pan-Africa Title June 8

Former Ghana and West Africa super middleweight champion, Delali Miledzi has the opportunity to become a continental champion whilst at the same time settle old scores against veteran campaigner, Ishmael Tetteh when they clash for the WBA Pan-Africa middleweight belt in Accra next month.

Miledzi (20-1-1, 16 KOs) is coming fresh off a round 2 TKO victory over John Akurugo last month in his first fight since re-signing with long term manager, Anthony Kermah, a new 3-year deal purported to culminate in championship glory.

And the 32 year old’s first chance to push up the global ladder begins immediately in a bid for the WBA continental title on June 8 at the Bukom Boxing Arena, headlining a mega show organised by Landmark Promotions in collaboration with Classic Vision Promotions.

It won’t come easy though for Miledzi, as standing in his way is a man who has for over four years yearned for a rematch since suffering a controversial split decision defeat in a clash between the two back at the end of 2019.

One ringside judge, Roger Barnor scored it razor thin, 78-77 for Ishmael Tetteh which was overruled by scores of 78-75 and 80-74 by the other two judges, May Mensah Akakpo and Jimmie Thorne respectively in favour of Miledzi after 8 grueling rounds of super middleweight action at the same Bukom Boxing Arena on December 27 of that year.

The two will now meet at middleweight in less than a month hence, with the WBA Pan African belt on the line, having both posted impressive stats since their 2019 fight.

Miledzi’s only blemish remains the defeat to Paulinus Ndjolonimu in a bid for the WBO Africa super middleweight title in Namibia in October 2022, also his only career defeat.

On the other hand, it has also been a good 4-plus year run for Tetteh whose only defeat in 6 fights since that 2019 battle came against former WBO super middleweight world title challenger, Habib Mohammed in 2021.

A veteran of over 20 years experience in the paid ranks, Tetteh has challenged for multiple championships including the Ghana, West Africa, WBO Africa, IBF Africa, Commonwealth and even WBC youth titles in fights through Ghana, Nigeria, Tunisia, South Africa, UK and even Russia over the years.

In his latest outing, Tetteh claimed a third victory in four fights on April 13, a round 5 TKO over Ayittey Okainjah in Accra, the other being a draw with well-travelled Daniel Lartey on Christmas Eve last year.