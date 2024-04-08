Fight Week: Miledzi Faces Akurugo In New Beginning This Saturday

Ghanaian hopeful, Delali Miledzi begins the new phase of his career this weekend in Accra against veteran John Akurugo in a light heavyweight 10-rounder, his first fight since extending his partnership with long-time manager, Anthony Kermah.

Miledzi (19-1-1, 15 KOs) who sealed a new 3-year deal with the Landmark Promotions CEO in February, faces knockout specialist Akorogu (18-6, 17 KOs) on undercard of ‘Salafest Fight Night’ presented by Wisdom Boxing Promotions at Decathlon Kawukudi near Nima in Accra this Saturday, 13 April.

The show is headlined by the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) Africa light heavyweight championship featuring world title chasing Ghanaian, Bastie Samir against Rasheed Idowu of Nigeria.

The bill also features the Ghana cruiserweight championship involving young Mohammed Haruna as well as the maiden international contest for budding Clinton Nana Adjei versus Fioklu Dogbevi of Togo, scheduled for 6 rounds.

For Miledzi, the time to announce himself to a worldwide audience begins now, the former WBO Africa super middleweight title challenger is vowing to give his fans and management a convincing performance come Saturday night on the outskirts of Nima.

“The time is now for me to hit the international stage. I’m happy with my team and pray to God almighty that we can push to the very top,” Miledzi told this writer after renewing the management contract two months ago.

And the former Ghana and West Africa super middleweight champion certainly faces a real test of his credentials in versatile warrior, Akurugo who suffered 3 of his 6 career defeats in his first three pro fights but never became disillusioned.

He went on to win most of the rest of his fights along the way and only lost again to highly rated opponents, Steve Bendall in Germany, former Ghana champion Joseph Lamptey and top-rated Issah Samir in a Commonwealth title fight.

It also remains to be seen how Miledzi stands up to the hefty punches of Akorogu whose 17 of 18 total career wins have come via stoppages.