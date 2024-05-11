Live Boxing Results Tonight: Kambosos vs. Lomachenko

George Kambosos Jr. will fight Vasily Lomachenko for the vacant IBF 135-lb title tonight at the RAC Arena in Perth, Australia. This is it for both of these highly ranked lightweights, who will fight live on ESPN and ESPN+ in a 12-rounder.

Main Event & Undercard Times

Event starts at 8 p.m. ET/ 1 am UK time on ESPN & ESPN+.

Kambosos vs. Vasily Lomachenko Ringwalk is at approximately 12:00 a.m. ET.

B247 will give live updates below of the fight action tonight.

Undercard

– Nina Hughes vs. Cherneka Johnson

– Andrew Moloney vs. Pedro Guevara

Despite a year layoff, Lomachenko (17-3, 11 KOs) is confident of victory. At Friday’s weigh-in, Lomachenko arrived late and seemed relaxed as he hit the scales. The contrast between him and the nervous-looking Kambosos was interesting.

I saw a lot of fear in the former unified lightweight champion Kambosos’s eyes during the entire weigh-in. When he was interviewed immediately after, his voice was cracking from worry, and it was obvious to me that he knows what he’s up against fighting the two-time Olympic gold medalist Lomachenko.

Kambosos understands that if he loses this fight, his career as a money fighter could be over with. It would be Kambosos’ third defeat in his last four fights, which is journeymen-level stuff.