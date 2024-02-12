Delali Miledzi sets one-year world title target after sealing new 3-year deal with Landmark Promotions

Hot Ghanaian prospect, Delali Miledzi is beaming with confidence and raring to go in chase of his world title dreams after sealing a new 3-year management deal with top Ghanaian boxing promotional and management syndicate, Landmark Promotions.

Miledzi (19-1-1, 15 KOs) believes this new partnership with Landmark Promotions is coming just at the right time his career is ready to take off in pursuit of global success and stardom, having previously called out Armenia born, Canadian slugger, Erik Bazinyan and British light heavyweight world title challenger, Lyndon Arthur.

Fresh from notching his first win of 2024, a round 3 TKO just last Saturday in Accra, the former Ghana and West Africa super middleweight champion, says he couldn’t have began the new year any better.

“I feel happy, I will first of all say a big thanks to God almighty for bringing us all together here. I am very happy about it,” Miledzi, a former Ghana and West Africa champ said after the signing ceremony in Accra on Saturday.

“The time is now for me to hit the international stage and for every professional fighter, this new contract shows that I have worked hard. So I’m happy with my team and we pray to God almighty that we can push to the top level so we can win a world title,” Miledzi added.

Having supervised the boxer’s pro career thus far, Anthony Kermah, CEO of Landmark Promotions has no doubt that his ward is ready for the big boys in world boxing and eyes a crack at the international arena pretty soon.

“Delali is now a seasoned fighter so it’s time to sign him to a promotional contract. We are trying to aim high for him and this renewal is our commitment to the ultimate dream of making him a world beater,” Mr. Kermah, long-time manager of Miledzi, said.

Also present were other Landmark Promotions executives like Justice Oteng, Daniel Ayivi as well as the boxer’s technical team headed by Coach George T. Addy.

“I know it’s going to happen, I’m certain that very soon Delali is going to be Ghana’s world champion. Its happening soon and that’s what we are praying for,” Coach Addy who has handled Miledzi all his career, stated boldly.

“I will just like to tell our fans, all Ghanaians that everybody should remember us in their prayers and very soon we will bring glory to Ghana,” the hugely experienced fight trainer affirmed.

But none is more excited about the new process much more than the man in the middle of it all, the boxer, Delali Miledzi.

His dreams having evidently been reignited by this new contract, Miledzi is talking big, amid an assurance to his army of fans to get ready for a title party soon.

“Ghanaians should expect something great from us, they should be ready. There will be fireworks every time I step in the ring. I give myself 8 months to one year to be a world champion,” Miledzi pledged.