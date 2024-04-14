Miledzi dispatches Akurugo in 3, Samir-Idowu ends in controversial draw – Boxing Results

Delali Miledzi began the new phase of his career on a bright note on Saturday evening following a dominant performance against John Akorogu in Accra, notching a round 3 TKO victory in his first fight since re-signing with his manager.

Miledzi (improves to 20-1-1, 16 KOs) led the assault right from the opening bell, heaping a plethora of jabs on an equally combatant Akorogu (falls to 18-7, 17 KOs), which soon had a damaging effect on the latter.

Akorogu did survive round one but Miledzi was even more relentless in the second stanza, inflicting more punishment on his opponent so much that at the end of the round, he remained rooted to his seat when the bell sounded for the third round.

It meant Miledzi secured victory number 20 of his career and stayed perfect since suffering his only career defeat in a WBO Africa title bid in Namibia nearly two years ago.

“I dedicate this victory to my manager, Anthony Kermah for the massive confidence he has shown in me by renewing my contract. This is just the begining of my journey to the top, there are more victories coming our way,” Miledzi said at ringside after the fight.

“I thank God for the resounding win. I’m also grateful to my fans, some of who traveled all the way here to support me. I promise them of a top title soon,” he added.

In the main event of the evening, presented by Wisdom Boxing Promotions, highly rated home favorite Bastie Samir was handed a shock beat-down by Rasheed Idowu of Nigeria in a clash for the Universal Boxing Organisation (UBO) light heavyweight championship.

Twice, the Nigerian did floor the Ghanaian in the fight at Decathlon Kawukudi near Nima in Accra, the second of which did end the fight as Samir fell flat, amid complaints he had been hit with a low blow by Idowu.

After a long hold-up, Ghanaian boxing officials at ringside ruled the fight a technical draw, much to the chagrin of the home support, most of whom were very critical, booed the decision and openly applauded Idowu as he made his way out of the ring.

Meanwhile, the UBO have declared Idowu the new champion, notwithstanding the result declared in Accra on Saturday night.

“No championship-sanctioning organization, including the UBO, has power to overturn an official result, as this is something only the local boxing commission, in this case the Ghana Boxing Authority, can do,” noted the UBO statement released on Sunday.

“But due to the fact that the title remained vacant, the UBO is in a position, and has power, to extraordinarily decide on its ownership,” the statement continued.

“Since we can’t see that Mr. Rasheed did anything wrong, that he was in fact a victim of a blatant injustice and put on an amazing performance, we feel it is only right that Mr. Rasheed is recognized as the UBO Africa Light Heavyweight champion,”it affirmed.

In other fights on the bill, young Haruna Mohammed blasted off old campaigner, George Amuzu in round one to annex the Ghana cruiserweight championship, also budding Clinton Nana Adjei stopped Togo’s Fioklu Dogbevi in round 6 of their international cruiserweight clash whilst younger brother of Bastie Samir, Shakul Samed needed less than two minutes to also stop Burkinabe veteran, Patrick Soutoke.