Delali Miledzi eyes Erik Bazinyan, Lyndon Arthur next

Former Ghana and West Africa super middleweight champion, Delali Miledzi is keen on taking on the big boys of world boxing and is calling out two fighters he is fixated on beating to up his own credentials as he chases his world championship ambitions.

Miledzi (17-1-1, 11 KOs) is still smarting from the disappointment of postponement at the last minute of his scheduled October 28 fight against Petro Ivanov of Ukraine in Munich, Germany.

But with the Ivanov fight now off the radar, the Ghanaian has now set different targets, and eyes his chances against Armenia born, Canadian slugger, Erik Bazinyan (31-0, 22 KOs), who is WBA rated number 2, WBO number 5, IBF number 4 and number 2 in the Commonwealth super middleweight rankings.

According to Daniel Ayivi, Accra based manager of Miledzi, a move up to light heavyweight is also possible for his boxer to campaign for the IBO world title held by Manchester, UK based hitter, Lyndon Arthur (23-1, 16 KOs) who is also rated number 7 by the WBA and 9 by IBF.

“We were very disappointed that the Germany fight could not happen but we are fully prepared for any other opponent. We want to challenge for the big titles against the big boys,” Mr. Ayivi said in an interview.

“Now we are eyeing Erik Bazinyan or a move up to light heavyweight to face Lyndon Arthur who are both within reach. Any of these two boxers, we are ready to take them down,” the manager of Delali Miledzi stated emphatically.

Miledzi’s only career defeat came in a pulsating bid for the WBO Africa belt in Namibia last year against home favourite, Paulinus Ndjolonimu. The Ghanaian fighter has however put that behind him and is focused on taking advantage of any such opportunity again, hence the push to face the undefeated Bazinyan or the rugged Arthur.

Following the loss in Namibia, Miledzi bounced back with a draw against highly rated countryman, Emmanuel Martey, who is also a former WBO Africa champ and world ranked.

Miledzi is meanwhile set for a return on November 17 in Accra, possibly against compatriot Aryee Aryeetey as he fervently prays for the opportunity to slug it out with either Bazinyan or Arthur.