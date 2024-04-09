De La Hoya: Canelo vs. Benavidez Would Be A Reality Under Golden Boy

Promoter Oscar De La Hoya insists that if David Benavidez were promoted by his Golden Boy Promotions company, he would have already fought Canelo Alvarez by now.

It’s hard to believe that De La Hoya would have changed the outcome of a fight between Benavidez and Canelo.

If the superstar Canelo didn’t want that fight, it wouldn’t have mattered if De La Hoya were Benavidez’s promoter. If anything, it would make it even less likely to happen.

De La Hoya feels that Canelo’s high price tag, which he wants for a fight against Benavidez (28-0, 24 KOs), means that he doesn’t want to fight him. That’s what many boxing fans believe, and I see that way too.

Golden Boy’s Aggressive Approach

“When a fighter outprices himself, that means you don’t want to fight. That’s the bottom line,” Oscar De La Hoya told ABN Sports Media about Canelo wanting a lot of money to fight David Benavidez. “I’m not sure how the WBC has allowed it, given that Benavidez has been the mandatory for a long time.

“If David were with me, and Golden Boy, it would have been a different story obviously. I would have beaten the drum. I would have taken Benavidez to Mexico with me, and call out Canelo and knock on everybody’s door and look for him,: said De La Hoya.

The strategy that De La Hoya would have attempted to pressure Canelo into fighting Benavidez would have surely been a failure. It wouldn’t have mattered how much pressure Oscar would have put on Canelo in Mexico.

“I think David is a great fighter. Canelo is a good fighter. He’s fighting Munguia, who is going to come out with everything on May 4th and hopefully dethrone Canelo. He’s dangerous for everybody,” said De La Hoya about Benavidez. “He wants to fight Zurdo. He wants to fight Canelo. He’s a real gladiator. He’s a fighter.

“Imagine Munguia fighting Benavidez. That would be a slugfest, but those are the fights we want to make,” said De La Hoya about a fight between Munguia and Benavidez.