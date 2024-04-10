Ryan Garcia Promises to “Cook” Devin Haney

Ryan Garcia predicts Devin Haney’s total roast job on April 20th when he challenges him for his WBC light welterweight on DAZN PPV.

In Ryan’s mind, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is made to order for him, and he’s going to dish out some serious punishment en route to knocking him out to dethrone him.

Ryan feels Haney has gotten too big for his britches lately, thinking he’s king s*** after his wins over the fossil Regis Prograis and Vasily Lomachenko. Haney has gotten too uppity in Ryan’s view, and he wants to humble him.

Let’s be real. Haney lost to Lomachenko and was given a gift courtesy of the Las Vegas judges. I had Loma winning 9-3 over Haney, and he was incredibly fortunate to be fighting in his adopted hometown.

Ryan wants to ensure that he takes the judges out of play so he doesn’t wind up in the same shoes as Loma. The best way to do that is to knock out Haney and not give the judges a chance to score the fight.

“Light Work” and Levels

“It’s going to be light work for me. I am going to cook Devin Haney. Just another day in the office. Devin is not on my level, and he will never be on my level,” said Ryan Garcia on his fight against Devin Haney on April 20th.

I came into the sport to have a great time, win great fights, do great events, and entertain the people like I was entertained watching Oscar De La Hoya. I came here, and I’m doing it,” said Ryan to ABN Sports Media about his career.

“This is what you’re going to get for me. I’m a go-getter. Even when I gamble, I gamble huge. When I box, I box huge. Everything I do is fun and fantastic. You do get your money’s worth when I fight 100%.

Slow-Motion Secrets

“He always makes that face. Derrick knows me. Once I do the work, I’m just having fun. I just decided to slow-motion box.

“Actually, when you box in slow motion, you see things that you don’t actually see when your going fast,” said Ryan Garcia when asked about whether his trainer Derrick James disapproves of his slow-motion shadowboxing. “You pick up s*** that you wouldn’t pick up when you’re going fast.”