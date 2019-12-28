Davis vs. Gamboa & Pascal vs. Jack – official weights

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING® – 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on SHOWTIME





WBA Vacant Lightweight World Championship

Gervonta Davis – 134 ¾ lbs.

Yuriorkis Gamboa – 134 ½ lbs.





Referee: Jack Reiss; Judges: Ed Kanner (Ga.), Dave Moretti (Nev.), Steve Weisfeld (N.J.)

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME)

NOTE: Davis initially weighed-in at 136 ¼ pounds at 3:56 p.m. He weighed-in at 134.8 pounds (within the contracted lightweight limit of 135 pounds) approximately 90 minutes later.





WBA Light Heavyweight World Championship

Jean Pascal – 174 ¾ lbs.

Badou Jack – 174 ½ lbs.

Referee: Bill Clancy; Judges: Julie Lederman (N.Y.), Barry Lindenman (N.C.), Nelson Vasquez (Puerto Rico)

Super Middleweight Bout – 10 Rounds

Jose Uzcategui – 167 ¾ lbs.

Lionell Thompson – 168 lbs.

Referee: George Chip; Judges: Max DeLuca (Calif.), Harold Hunt (Ga.), Nola Oliver (Ga.)

FLASH QUOTES:

FLOYD MAYWEATHER

“This is great. It’s not just about boxing being in one place. It’s about thinking outside the box so I said, ‘Why not?’ Atlanta is a great place with so many beautiful people. It’s just a great city.

“And it’s all about taking chances and rolling the dice. It’s the same thing I did in my career: Took chances and rolled the dice. There is a lot of great talent that comes out of Atlanta, a lot of great boxing talent.

“When [Davis] was a kid I remember when I was on tour with Canelo a young kid came up to me and asked for an autograph and to sign his phone and take a picture. Then I saw something special in him when he came to my gym a couple of times. He was undefeated as a pro after a few fights and I said in two years I can make you a world champion. And we did it.”

JEAN PASCAL

“We are two warriors and we are two gentlemen so people are very excited for this fight and we are going to put on a show tomorrow night.

“[Jack] went up to my weight class. This is my weight class and I’m the champion so welcome to my weight class, Badou. It’s simple why I’m still here: Hard work and discipline.”

BADOU JACK

“I’m just excited to become a three-time world champion. He’s my friend after the fight, but for now we are enemies.”

JOSE UZCATEGUI

“I’m coming back out and showing everyone I’m a knockout artist like I’ve been and I’m getting the knockout. [Caleb] Plant is my only mission and to get the rematch.”

LIONELL THOMPSON

“It was super hard [to make weight]. Anything in life worth having is super hard. I knew it would be work, but we did it. As far as him saying he’s a knockout artist, I don’t know if you’ve heard the saying, ‘The devil is a liar.’”

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING COUNTDOWN Live Streaming Online – 6:45 p.m. ET/3:45 p.m. PT

IBF Super Bantamweight Title Eliminator

Angelo Leo – 121 ½ lbs.

Cesar Juarez – 121 ¾ lbs.

Super Lightweight Bout – 10-Rounds

Malik Hawkins – 139 ½ lbs.

Darwin Price – 140 lbs.