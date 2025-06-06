Davis vs De Los Santos: Is Edwin More Than a Measuring Stick for Keyshawn?

Keyshawn Davis is a rising commodity within the sport of boxing in America. A solid ticket-seller with a ton of flash mixed with skills equates potentially to a full-fledged star. Boxing has seen a dip of sorts in recent times stateside with the entree of Saudi money and the absence of the regular PBC cards last year. Although it does appear that less events will take place in Saudi Arabia, placing them in the U.S. and U.K. instead under the Ring banner. Keyshawn Davis has just 13 bouts as a pro but that hasn’t stopped him from gaining steam heading into Saturday night’s card in his backyard of Norfolk, Virginia. His opponent Edwin De Los Santos represents a measuring stick to compare to the likes of Shakur Stevenson. This Top Rank event will be live on ESPN.

As this boxing podcaster completes a preview and prediction article the news came out about Keyshawn Davis missing weight by over 4 pounds. As these words are typed, negotiations are taking place in the background for a financial penalty and next morning hydration limits. It’s always disappointing when fighters miss weight especially when it’s not even close and it appears Davis won’t even try to shed it off in the allotted time. Davis was quoted by ringtv saying, “I’ve been making this weight for over four years now, I just outgrew the weight.” Meanwhile Davis called out fellow Top Rank stablemate Abdullah Mason and has mentioned how he wants to fight Gervonta Daivs.

Having gone the eight and ten round distances with boxers like Juan Carlos Burgos and Miguel Madueno, Keyshawn has scored impressive stoppages in his last two outings. Davis didn’t waste time taking out Gustavo Lemos last November and made quick work of Denys Berinchyk back in February. Davis had a long and successful amateur career, so it makes sense it took some time for him to get that style out of his system so to speak. Keyshawn has transitioned into a real deal pro assumingly he will now fight at the 140-pound division. The question will be how great will he look taking on a tricky opponent like De Los Santos?

Edwin De Los Santos is legit opposition for Davis no matter how anyone feels about the way he fights at times. His last fight came against Shakur Stevenson, and it was dreadful to watch if were being honest. Shakur has received plenty of criticism for a safety-first approach which added to the boredom versus De Los Santos. Edwin can be a spoiler no doubt but does carry power and has defensive skills. In the two bouts before facing Shakur, De Los Santos won via comfortable decision over Joseph Odorno and knocked out a then unbeaten Jose Valenzuela.

Different from his buddy Shakur Stevenson, Davis tends to apply more pressure. It’s educated pressure by using angles and body punching. Look for Davis to start relatively fast but under control having to respect De Los Santos power. This boxing lover sees a somewhat competitive fight with Keyshawn Davis outworking and landing the better punches in the long run.

It’s obviously worth mentioning the possibility of missing weight could affect Davis the longer the fight carries on. That said he didn’t have to absolutely kill himself losing the last chunk of pounds. There is a chance the next day weigh-in limits hurt him, but we won’t know until the first bell rings. It should be dually noted; De Los Santos looked a bit drained today and hasn’t fought since November of 2023. From a betting angle –133 for Davis by decision has value as does the ko at +170. While Edwin is a sizable underdog sitting around +400 to +540.

My Official Prediction is Keyshawn Davis by Unanimous Decision.

Side Note: Don’t miss undercard bouts such as Abdullah Mason vs. Jeremia Nakathila, Delonte Johnson vs. Janelson Bocachica, and Kelvin Davis vs. Nahir Albright on ESPN/ESPN+. Also, an interesting heavyweight scrap between Fabio Wardley and Justis Huni on DAZN. As well as Junto Nakatani returns on Sunday morning on ESPN+.

My Picks: Mason, Johnson, Wardley, Junto, and Nahir.

Written by Chris Carlson Host/Producer of The Rope A Dope Radio Podcast