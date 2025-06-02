Fabio Wardley vs. Justis Huni This Saturday in Ipswich, UK

Justis Huni Is Taking Inspiration From Jai Opetaia Going Into Saturday’s Fight With Fabio Wardley: “I’ll Make Them Never Forget My Name”

Two unbeaten heavyweight contenders will lay quite a lot on the line this Saturday night in Ipswich, UK, live on DAZN. Local man Fabio Wardley, unbeaten at 18-0-1(17) and still only 30 years of age, will meet Australia’s Justis Huni, currently perfect at 12-0(9) and even younger at age 26. There are expected to be around 20,000 fans in attendance at Portman Road Stadium, almost all of whom will of course be cheering for Wardley and booing Huni.

We could get a good, hard fight. And though Wardley is the favourite with the bookies, Huni is adamant he is going to shock the odds along with Wardley’s army of fans; this as he “makes them never forget my name.”

Justis Huni looks to follow in Opetaia’s footsteps

Huni, speaking with Sporting News, said he is taking inspiration from his countryman, Jai Opetaia. Opetaia, who plenty of people think is the best cruiserweight in the world right now, fought in the UK a while back, this when he took out Jordan Thompson. Huni is looking at leaving the British fans disappointed himself.

“I want to go over there and make them never forget my name,” Huni said. “That’s what Jai went over there and did and I want to do the same thing. I want to leave that ring, that stadium with everyone knowing my name, that’s the goal. Fighting over there in his hometown, I feel like there’s no pressure on me, all the pressure’s on him. He has to come and perform for his people. I just believe I’m going to outbox him. I’ve just got to be smart and not make the fight 50-50 and stand on the inside and give him that opportunity to land those big power shots.”

Who’s got the edge in this unbeaten clash?

Huni concedes the fact that Wardley is the bigger puncher, but he feels he has the better all-round skills, the better ring IQ. Wardley would argue that his sheer desire and inner toughness has seen him overcome cleverer boxers than himself in previous fights and that he will do it again on Saturday. Again, it’s a solid matchup and a good case can be made for either man winning.

Pick: Wardley pulls out a close decision, one that leaves Huni and his team feeling hard done by.