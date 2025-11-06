Edgar Berlanga posted on social media yesterday, asking his fans to choose his next fight from six options. The post from Berlanga, 28, has amassed a whopping 209k views.

Among the names Berlanga (23-2, 18 KOs) mentioned, Jake Paul topped the list. That coincides with the desperate-looking callout from Edgar this week on X after Gervonta Davis was pulled from the November 14th exhibition match against Jake.

Berlanga is coming off a fifth-round knockout loss to Hamzah Sheeraz last summer on Turki Alalshikh’s event on July 12, 2025, at the Louis Armstrong Stadium in Queens, New York. That was a brutal-looking loss for Berlanga, with him getting dropped twice in round four and stopped in the fifth.

Berlanga is reportedly in negotiations to face WBA interim super middleweight champion Jose Armando Resendiz (16-2, 11 KOs) for the first quarter of 2026. For Edgar to be trying to get other fights instead suggests that he’s not overly excited about fighting Resendiz for whatever reason.

It wouldn’t appear to be a fight that would pay, and there would be a lot of risk involved for Berlanga. The 26-year-old Resendiz is coming off a 12-round split decision win over Caleb Plant on May 31, 2025. The way Resendiz looked in that fight, he would have an excellent chance of beating Berlanga.

It’s so unlikely that Jake Paul will pick Berlanga’s name out of the hat as his replacement opponent for his next fight in December. There’s nothing for the popular YouTuber turned boxer to gain from fighting a Berlanga, given that he’s lost two out of his last three fights. If the fans had a bad case of amnesia, it might work in using Berlanga as the replacement.

Including IBF 140-lb champion Richardson Hitchins on the list appears to be the result of the two arguing over who is the King of New York. At this point, it’s silly for the recently knocked out Berlanga to be arguing over this.

Additionally, Hitchins has yet to face any of the top contenders at light welterweight, leaving his status as the #1 fighter at 140 in question. How can he be the King of New York when he’s not even the King of the 140-lb division?