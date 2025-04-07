David Benavidez Seizes WBC Light Heavyweight Championship as Bivol Turns Focus to Beterbiev, Building Towards a Prospective Future Battle

David Benavidez is the new WBC light heavyweight king after Dmitry Bivol gave up the belt to chase a money fight against former undisputed 175-lb champion Artur Beterbiev next. WBC president posted the news on his X account today, telling his followers Benavidez (30-0, 24 KOs) is the new champ.

There was a purse bid scheduled for this Tuesday, April 8th, for the Bivol and his WBC mandatory Benavidez, but that’s been canceled with Dmitry choosing to relinquish his belt.

Mandatory Blues

While some fans are unhappy with Bivol being forced to vacate his WBC light heavyweight title, it’s not Benavidez’s fault that he focused on the money fight against Beterbiev rather than keeping his title and defending it against his mandatory. That’s the problem with fighters.

They want to become the undisputed champions for prestige to increase their marketability and paydays. But then, when it comes to defending against their mandatory challengers, they drag their feet, grumble about it, and vacate. It’s especially when their mandatorys are talented and involve risk for them, as we saw here with Benavidez posing a big threat to the 34-year-old Bivol.

If Bivol wants to recapture his WBC title if he’s victorious in his trilogy match against Artur Beterbiev, he can always swing back and fight ‘The Mexican Monster’ Benavidez. It’s questionable whether he will. He’s got to know what he would be up against if he were to fight Benavidez.

It would be interesting to see if Turki keeps matching Bivol and Beterbiev after their third fight. Why stop at three? If he’s into watching these guys and doesn’t mind that the events lose money for lack of interest worldwide, he keeps putting them in with each other. They won’t say no as long as he keeps paying them huge dough.