David Benavidez can’t wait to whoop Caleb Plant on March 25th

David Benavidez says he can’t wait to get former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb ‘Sweethands’ Plant inside the ring on March 25th to whoop his backside in front of the whole world in their announced fight on Showtime PPV at the MGM Grand Garden in Las Vegas.

Benavidez (26-0, 23 KOs) has been waiting for this opportunity for years to thrash the proud Plant (22-1, 13 KOs) and put him in his place.

That would be a big statement if Benavidez could knockout Plant because only one fighter has done that thus far, and that was Canelo Alvarez in 2021.

Plant, 30, has dragged his feet about taking the fight with Benavidez for ages, but he seems to have realized that this is the quickest route to a rematch with Canelo Alvarez.

The former two-time WBC super middleweight champion Benavidez intensely dislikes Plant because of the comments he’s made about him in the past. He also doesn’t like Plant’s big ego, and he wants to knock him off his high horse on March 25th.

Tickets will go on sale for the Plant-Benavidez fight today, and they’re expected to sell in huge numbers due to the enormous interest from fans in this match-up.

The Benavidez-Plant winner could potentially face Canelo Alvarez in 2024. If Canelo doesn’t fight the winner by then, the WBC will likely strip him of his 168-lb belt with their organization.

Benavidez is already the mandatory and the interim WBC champion, and he’s been waiting for his title shot against Canelo since last year. In Benavidez’s last fight, he won the interim WBC belt by stopping David Lemieux in the third round last May.

If Jermall Charlo were available, Plant likely would have gone in his direction to try and position himself for a fight with Canelo, but he’s not been fighting since 2021.

“I can’t wait until they put me in the ring with him so I can beat his a**,” said David Benavídez about Caleb Plant. “This is going to be a great night for boxing fans.

“I can’t wait to step in there and give everyone the beatdown they’re coming to see.”

It might not be as easy as Benavidez thinks to do a number on Plant because he will be on the move the entire fight, hitting & running. Unless Benavidez can cut off the ring on Plant, it will be difficult for him to land his big power shots.

“After I knocked out Dirrell, I made it clear I wanted to go after the biggest fight that could be made in the division,” said Plant. “This is one of the most anticipated matchups, and I’m here again, showing the world why I’m one of the biggest attractions in boxing.”



