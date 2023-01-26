De La Hoya Says Ryan Garcia Has Started Camp For Gervonta Davis Fight

De La Hoya: “We’re Coming Out With The Official Announcement”

2023 is shaping up as a great year for the boxing world. With excellent fights and match ups such as this lot already being either made official or being close to it, the year could indeed be great: Joe Joyce-Zhang Zhilei, David Benavidez-Caleb Plant, Leigh Wood-Mauricio Lara, Tyson Fury-Oleksandr Usyk, Naoya Inoue-Stephen Fulton, and Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia. These fights and others are either a done deal or are close to it, and this is only the first third of the year, with many more big fights possible.

Of the above bunch of potential thrillers, it seems to be that catch-weight showdown between “Tank” Davis and “KingRy” Garcia that most excites the fans. And though this one has not yet been signed and sealed (and Tank does have that upcoming date in court relating to his alleged involvement in a hit and run), plenty of people feel it WILL happen, as scheduled, on April 15 in Las Vegas.

Oscar De La Hoya, promoter of Garcia, has told Fight Hub TV that his guy Garcia is already in the gym working for the fight, and De La Hoya said he has the contract and that all that is needed now is some attention to the small details.

“It’s not official yet. We will get it done, yes. It’s gonna get done,” De La Hoya said of the Davis-Garcia collision. “I strongly feel that this fight is going to happen for sure, April 15th. I actually have the contract. Just have to cross the t’s and dot the i’s. Minor little issues, no big deal. All the majors got sorted out. Ryan’s in camp already in Miami. And Gervonta’s a beast, he’s out there training already. I think in the next few days [there will be an announcement.] We’re coming out with the official announcement.”

De La Hoya went on to say he aims to further promote the fight in an “old-school” manner, with the two fighters being flown by jet from city to city to hype the showdown. As for the venue of the fight, Oscar says the “frontrunners” are The MGM Grand and The T-Mobile Arena. Vegas will be buzzing for days if not weeks in anticipation of this one. Oscar is very optimistic the fight happens as planned, so maybe we should be too. And what a sizzler this fight really does promise to be.



