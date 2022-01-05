Dave Coldwell Says He Will Not Train Chisora If He Fights Deontay Wilder

It’s great when a fighter’s trainer actually cares about the health and the well-being of his fighter. Too many times in this sport, we have seen trainers who were too brave, who put their guy in the ring with whoever. This is not the case with Dave Coldwell, the current trainer of Dereck Chisora. Recently, as fans read, Eddie Hearn spoke of his desire to see Chisora fight Deontay Wilder.

Plenty of people shuddered when thinking about such a fight happening, and how dangerous it would be for 38 year old Chisora; a ring warrior who has taken plenty of punches during his exciting, up and down career. Coldwell even told Hearn to “put the sherry down.” Coldwell does not want to see his fighter fight the lethal-punching former WBC heavyweight champion in his comeback fight (should Wilder actually fight again). And now, in speaking with Talk Sport, Coldwell said he would not train Chisora if he did go ahead and fight Wilder.

“No, no, no. It’s not something I want to see,” Coldwell said of a Wilder-Chisora fight. “I think it’s just too hard a night for him. Dereck’s Dereck and he’ll do what he wants to do. It doesn’t matter anybody says, it’s the same as how he’s been all the way through his career. Yes, he will listen to people’s advice when it comes to opponents and things like that, but Dereck wants to fight certain people. If he wants the fights, they will happen. If I had my way, he wouldn’t be fighting Deontay Wilder, that’s for sure.”

There is no doubt about it, Chisora has shown his fighting heart and desire many times, but at this stage of his career, as hittable as he is, as much wear and tear as he has on his body, a Wilder fight would be far too big a roll of the dice. Coldwell deserves respect for looking to do the right thing, and that’s not have Chisora fight Wilder.

Coldwell is far more interested in seeing Wilder fight Anthony Joshua. Even now, with both big punchers having been beaten, a Joshua-Wilder fight would be one that would have just about every fight fan out there tuning in. Even if Joshua loses his return fight with Oleksandr Usyk, that Wilder fight would still be there and it would still be huge.

“It doesn’t matter how many losses these two guys have on their records – AJ versus Wilder is always gonna be a fight that people are always gonna want to see,” Coldwell said.

Which is more than can be said of a Wilder-Chisora fight.