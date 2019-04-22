Danny Garcia Calls Out The Big Names At 147

Former champ Danny Garcia looked better than he has looked in quite some time with his hammering stoppage win over the previously unstopped Adrian Granados. And the man known as “Swift” wasted no time at all in calling out for the big fights at welterweight. Garcia says that when he is at his best, no man can beat him, not even the two men who have previously beaten him in the ring in Keith Thurman and Shawn Porter.





Garcia wants a fight with either man in a shot at revenge, while he also called out Erol Spence and Manny Pacquiao. As good as he looked against the admittedly hittable (yet some kind of tough) Granados, Garcia would have to be given a great chance against each of the four names he spoke of.

Thurman looked quite poor in his ring return against another tough warrior in Josesito Lopez, the WBA champ looking nothing like the man who decisioned Garcia. Spence, perhaps the best in the world at the weight, would likely be a significant favourite over Garcia yet the IBF ruler would be given a tough and testing fight; perhaps the toughest and most testing of his career thus far if he took up Garcia’s challenge.

A Porter/Garcia II would be interesting, even if the first fight was no classic. As for Pacquiao, Garcia said after Saturday night’s win how he hopes he has not scared Pacquiao away. Pac Man is looking for a summer opponent, but might Garcia be the wrong guy for the 40 year old legend? Garcia aims to rule the world again, and if he is given the opportunity he may well do so.





Garcia disputes the legitimacy of the two decision losses he has suffered during his career (though most fans do not) yet he says he is better than ever right now. The 147 pound division might just be the most exciting and talent-rich in the sport today, and Garcia is right back in the mix at elite level.

Whoever he fights next, Garcia will be expected by a good number of fans to come out with a win. One thing though – do not put Garcia in the ring with former foe Amir Khan, who says he will not retire, that he still has a lot left to offer. Khan was stopped by Garcia some years back as we know, and he has spoken of his own desire to go for revenge.

Today though, there would only be one big winner if this sequel took place. Garcia has plenty of options and he certainly does gave a whole lot left to offer.