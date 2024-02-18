Danny Garcia Calls Out Conor Benn: “There Ain’t No Bigger Name!”

Danny Garcia says he’d be interested in fighting welterweight Conor Benn next at 154 in the UK if the price is right.

The 35-year-old former two-division world champion ‘Swift’ Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) has fought only once in the last four years, but he’d be open to a fight with the Eddie Hearn-promoted Benn (23-0, 14 KOs).

Hearn is aiming higher for Benn, wanting to match him against Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis, Mario Barrios, or Chris Eubank Jr.

Danny Garcia is a little too advanced for the 27-year-old Benn, and Hearn would know that. It doesn’t matter that Danny is ring-rusty and not in the prime of his career. He’s still a better fighter than Benn can hope to be, and he would be a nightmare for him.

Open to Travel: “If the Price is Right”

“I would love to fight him at 154. That makes great sense. He wants to fight a big name. Garcia vs. Benn. There ain’t no bigger fight than fighting Danny Garcia. So, I would love that fight,” said Danny Garcia to YSM Sports Media about a fight between him and Conor Benn.

It would be a surprise for Hearn to take Danny up on his offer because it’s a bad match-up for Benn because he doesn’t have enough experience under his belt to fight this kind of guy. He had trouble enough as it was in his last two fights against Peter Dobson and Rafael Orozco, and those aren’t contenders.

“If the price is right, I would go anywhere,” said Garcia when asked if he would go to the UK to fight Benn. “Yeah, I watched it. I thought he did good. That guy [Peter] Dobson] was gritty, though,” said Danny when asked if he watched Conor Benn’s recent fight against little-known American boxer Peter Dobson on February 3rd in Las Vegas.

Garcia: “I don’t duck no smoke”

“That dude he fought, he had skills, that dude. But definitely, stylistically, that’s a great fight for me, and that’s a fight that I would love at 154, not at 147. They already know what time it is. I don’t duck no smoke. I’m about to change my middle name from ‘Swift’ to ‘Smoke,” said Garcia.