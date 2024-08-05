PBC Announces Undercard for Canelo – Berlanga on September 14th

Today, PBC announced the undercard for Canelo Alvarez’s September 14th fight against Edgar Berlanga at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The event will be shown on PBC Prime Video and DAZN PPV.

Fans’ reaction has been mixed, with some loving it and many viewing it as not good enough to deter people from ordering the UFC event on September 14th at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

The Undercard Lineup

– Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia

– Caleb Plant vs. Trevor McCumby

– Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero vs. Manuel Jaimes

Erislandy Lara vs. Danny Garcia: A Clash of Veterans

The co-feature bout between 41-year-old WBA middleweight champion Erislandy Lara (30-3-3, 18 KOs) and former two-division world champion Danny Garcia (37-3, 21 KOs) is targeting older fans who remember these two fighters back in their heyday a decade ago.

Younger fans likely haven’t seen the 36-year-old Danny Garcia and Lara because they’re not seen on television anymore due to inactivity and low-level fights. PBC might be taking a gamble by adding these two relics to the Canelo vs. Berlanga card because they won’t attract many PPV buys.

Former IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Plant (22-2, 13 KOs) is trying to position himself into a rematch with Canelo by fighting Trevor McCumby (28-0, 21 KOs) for the WBA interim super middleweight title. The winner will be on the doorstep to a title shot against Canelo.

Plant, 32, hasn’t fought in a year and a half since losing to David Benavidez by a twelve-round unanimous decision in March 2023. Caleb’s recent record going into his match against the obscure fringe contender McCumby is 1-2, and he hasn’t beaten a solid 168-pounder since his win over José Uzcátegui in 2019.

Plant’s only wins since that fight were against this bunch:

– Anthony Dirrell: 38-years-old

– Mike Lee

– Caleb Truax: 37

– Vincent Feigenbutz

Former WBA light welterweight champion Rolly Romero (15-2, 13 KO) will try to bounce back from a devasting eighth-round knockout loss to Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz earlier this year on March 30th. Like Plant, Rolly has a 1-2 record in his last three fights, and his career is on thin ice with him fighting to keep his head above water.

Rolly was always flawed but gained a following due to his wacky interviews. His dubious title win over Ismael Barroso is one of the most controversial wins the sport has seen in recent years.

Rolly’s opponent, Manuel Jaimes (16-1-1, 11 KOs), has been moved from the 135-lb division to 140 to face him. This is a fight that Rolly should win, but he might not if he’s still dealing with remnants from his knockout loss to Isaac Cruz.