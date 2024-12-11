Conor Benn Eyes WBC Title Shot Against Mario Barrios

Promoter Eddie Hearn says Conor Benn could face Mario Barrios next for his WBC welterweight title. Benn is ranked #2 with the World Boxing Council at 147, and it makes sense for him to go in that direction to challenge Barrios for his belt. He can then transmute that title into mega-riches.

Barrios Next?

Although Hearn says he would much prefer that Benn (23-0, 14 KOs) fight middleweight Chris Eubank Jr. next, he says Barrios (29-2-1, 18 KOs) iS interested in fighting Conor because he feels it’s a winnable fight for him.

Benn, 28, said this week that he believes a fight between him and Barrios is possible for February. That suggests that he’s already decided to go in that direction rather than move up to 160 to face the 35-year-old Eubank Jr. (34-3, 25 KOs) for no belt in a one-off situation.

Hearn is obviously thinking in the short term rather than considering what Benn can do if he defeats Barrios.

Eubank Jr. is a domestic-level fighter who has only fought once for a world title during his 13-year career and was easily beaten by George Groves on February 17, 2018.

Big Money Fights

If Conor Benn can capture the WBC welterweight, he can use that belt to get a match against Manny Pacquiao, which would bring in a lot of money, and get a unification against IBF champion Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis. In the long term, it’s smarter for Benn to go in the direction of fighting Barrios than taking on the much bigger Eubank Jr. for a domestic-level scrap.